GFS2 File-System Enables Non-Blocking Lookups With Linux 6.8

The Global File-System 2 (GFS2) for Linux clusters continues to advance thanks to Red Hat and with Linux 6.8 there is now support for non-blocking lookups.

Thanks to Red Hat there is now support in the GFS2 cluster file-system for allowing non-blocking lookups by taking a global lock "glock" without sleeping via the MAY_NOT_BLOCK / LOOKUP_RCU flags.

The non-blocking lookup support also inches GFS2 closer to supporting RESOLVE_CACHED for requesting cached look-ups.

Aside from the non-blocking lookup support for Global File System 2, the rest of the changes for the Linux 6.8 merge window amount to routine bug fixes and code clean-ups.
