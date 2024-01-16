GFS2 File-System Enables Non-Blocking Lookups With Linux 6.8
The Global File-System 2 (GFS2) for Linux clusters continues to advance thanks to Red Hat and with Linux 6.8 there is now support for non-blocking lookups.
Thanks to Red Hat there is now support in the GFS2 cluster file-system for allowing non-blocking lookups by taking a global lock "glock" without sleeping via the MAY_NOT_BLOCK / LOOKUP_RCU flags.
The non-blocking lookup support also inches GFS2 closer to supporting RESOLVE_CACHED for requesting cached look-ups.
Aside from the non-blocking lookup support for Global File System 2, the rest of the changes for the Linux 6.8 merge window amount to routine bug fixes and code clean-ups.
Add A Comment