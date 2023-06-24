Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing
With C++26 papers beginning to be approved and C++23 essentially finished, Red Hat's Marek Polacek has added the initial plumbing for -std=c++26 and the GNU dialect with -std=gnu++26 as well as also honoring c++2c and gnu++2c as alternative values.
This work establishes the C++2026 standard and just gets the infrastructure in place but doesn't yet begin adding any new C++26 features.
By the time of the GCC 14 release next year it's likely some experimental C++26 features will be added to the code-base, but for now at least as of this merged patch on Friday, the C++26 options are being recognized by the latest open-source compiler code.