LLVM Clang 17 Adds Initial C++26 Compile Flags With -std=c++26

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 15 May 2023 at 04:41 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LLVM
With LLVM Clang's C++23 support coming together and the -std=c++23 option now exposed, LLVM Clang 17 Git has already added its initial options for specifying what will be C++26 / C++2C support.

Merged today to LLVM Git was just the initial support for specifying C++26 (or C++2C) or the fallback of GNU++26 / GNU++2C for the GNU dialect. Unlike with C++23 and prior where it was only implemented in the compiler as "C++2B" until the end where recently the "-std=c++23" option was added, due to developer discussions it was decided moving forward to simplify things to recognize the "-std=c++26" option from the get-go.

LLVM Clang C++26 start


So while C++23 was only recently finalized, compiler developers are wasting no time in beginning preparations toward what will eventually become C++26. See this commit if interested in the first step towards C++26/C++2C for Clang.
2 Comments
Related News
LLVM Clang Now Exposes -std=c++23 Rather Than -std=c++2b
LLVM 16.0.1 Released With Many Compiler Fixes, Backports AMD Zen 4 Scheduler Model
LLVM 17 Lands Initial Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extension ISA
AMD Adds Basic RPC Mechanism To LLVM libc For GPUs
LLVM 16.0 Released With New Intel/AMD CPU Support, More C++20 / C2X Features
Intel Updates Alder Lake P Scheduler Model For LLVM/Clang
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2