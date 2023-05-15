LLVM Clang 17 Adds Initial C++26 Compile Flags With -std=c++26
With LLVM Clang's C++23 support coming together and the -std=c++23 option now exposed, LLVM Clang 17 Git has already added its initial options for specifying what will be C++26 / C++2C support.
Merged today to LLVM Git was just the initial support for specifying C++26 (or C++2C) or the fallback of GNU++26 / GNU++2C for the GNU dialect. Unlike with C++23 and prior where it was only implemented in the compiler as "C++2B" until the end where recently the "-std=c++23" option was added, due to developer discussions it was decided moving forward to simplify things to recognize the "-std=c++26" option from the get-go.
So while C++23 was only recently finalized, compiler developers are wasting no time in beginning preparations toward what will eventually become C++26. See this commit if interested in the first step towards C++26/C++2C for Clang.
