LLVM/Clang 20 Compiler Begins Seeing Intel AVX10.2 Support
In-step with the GCC compiler beginning to see Intel AVX10.2 support patches, the LLVM Clang 20 Git code is already seeing initial AVX10.2 code merged for this open-source compiler.
AVX10.2 adds new AVX10 BF16 instructions, compare scalar FP with enhanced eflags, new convert instructions, integer and FP16 VNNI media new instructions, new min/max instructions, and saturating convert instructions. AVX10.2 is also the first AVX10 version that will be found on both P and E core processors in the future. Following Intel documenting AVX10.2 in a new architecture specification published a few days ago, Intel engineers have begun volleying their AVX10.2 patches to both GCC and LLVM/Clang.
Already some of the initial AVX10.2 code is merged to LLVM Git for what will debut as LLVM/Clang 20.1 early next year. That initial work includes adding the AVX10.2 knobs and supporting the new YMM rounding instructions, enabling the VMPSADBW/VADDP[D,H,S] new instructions, and new MINMAX instructions. There are also pull requests opened for supporting the AVX10.2 VNNI FP16/INT8/INT16 new instructions, AVX10.2 BF16 instructions, AVX10.2 CONVERT instructions, and AVX10.2 SATCVT instructions.
Those wishing to track the progress of AVX10.2 feature enablement for the LLVM Clang compiler can checkout this GitHub search for all the details on this ongoing effort ahead of Intel processors coming in the next year or two with AVX10.2 support.
