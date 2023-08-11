Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 August 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Developers of the BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system have long been carrying patches for supporting the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) on their platform while this week the code was upstreamed for GCC 14.

This commit to mainline GCC git adds support for the Haiku operating system. Alexander von Gluck IV explained in that Git commit message:
"These are the os support patches we have been grooming and maintaining for quite a few years over on git.haiku-os.org. All of these architectures are working and most have been stable for quite some time."

Adding the *-*-haiku* configure target was needed as well as some other build system changes around the existing BeOS code in GCC.

These Haiku additions and any other Haiku-targeted improvements will be part of next year's GCC 14 stable release.
