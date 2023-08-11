Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler
This commit to mainline GCC git adds support for the Haiku operating system. Alexander von Gluck IV explained in that Git commit message:
"These are the os support patches we have been grooming and maintaining for quite a few years over on git.haiku-os.org. All of these architectures are working and most have been stable for quite some time."
Adding the *-*-haiku* configure target was needed as well as some other build system changes around the existing BeOS code in GCC.
These Haiku additions and any other Haiku-targeted improvements will be part of next year's GCC 14 stable release.