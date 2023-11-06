Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
The existing dual-SCM approach has been a "significant burden" and Mozilla has decided to shift development over entirely to Git. Mozilla will keep to using Bugzilla, Phabricator, etc.
Mozilla is anticipating at least six months before the full Git transition begins.
By the end of the transition, Mercurial will be completely phased out from the Firefox development workflow. It's a long overdue change for Mozilla.
More details for those interested via the mailing list announcement.