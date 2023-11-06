Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 6 November 2023 at 08:13 AM EST. 24 Comments
"FIREFOX DEVELOPMENT IS MOVING FROM MERCURIAL TO GIT," began the email today from Mozilla announcing Firefox is finally shifting over to Git!

The existing dual-SCM approach has been a "significant burden" and Mozilla has decided to shift development over entirely to Git. Mozilla will keep to using Bugzilla, Phabricator, etc.

Mozilla is anticipating at least six months before the full Git transition begins.

Firefox on Linux


By the end of the transition, Mercurial will be completely phased out from the Firefox development workflow. It's a long overdue change for Mozilla.

More details for those interested via the mailing list announcement.
