Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas

Mozilla has pushed out Firefox 110 today as the latest major version of their open-source web browser.Firefox 110 highlights include:- Support for importing bookmarks, history, and passwords from the Open / Opera GX and Vivaldi web browsers. This complements the existing support for importing from Chrome, Safari, and Edge browsers.- GPU-accelerated Canvas2D support is now enabled by default on Linux and macOS.- Better WebGL performance improvements across Linux, macOS, and Windows.- GPU Sandboxing is now enabled on Windows.- Various security fixes.- Many bug fixes and new policies for Firefox enterprise use.- Firefox 110 for developers adds support for CSS named pages with more control over support when a user prints a page. There is also support for CSS size container queries.Support for importing profiles from the Opera web browser is long overdue. Arguably most interesting for users with Firefox 110 are the WebGL performance improvements and GPU-accelerated Canvas2D support by default now on Linux.

Firefox 110 for all major platforms can be downloaded from Mozilla.org