Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 14 February 2023 at 01:25 PM EST. 6 Comments
MOZILLA
Mozilla has pushed out Firefox 110 today as the latest major version of their open-source web browser.

Firefox 110 highlights include:

- Support for importing bookmarks, history, and passwords from the Open / Opera GX and Vivaldi web browsers. This complements the existing support for importing from Chrome, Safari, and Edge browsers.

- GPU-accelerated Canvas2D support is now enabled by default on Linux and macOS.

- Better WebGL performance improvements across Linux, macOS, and Windows.

- GPU Sandboxing is now enabled on Windows.

- Various security fixes.

- Many bug fixes and new policies for Firefox enterprise use.

- Firefox 110 for developers adds support for CSS named pages with more control over support when a user prints a page. There is also support for CSS size container queries.

Support for importing profiles from the Opera web browser is long overdue. Arguably most interesting for users with Firefox 110 are the WebGL performance improvements and GPU-accelerated Canvas2D support by default now on Linux.

Firefox 110


Firefox 110 for all major platforms can be downloaded from Mozilla.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Servo Web Engine Publishes Its 2023 Roadmap
Mozilla Comes Out Neutral On JPEG-XL Image Format Support
Firefox 109 Available With Unified Extensions Button, Other Small Changes
Firefox 108 Now Available With WebMIDI, Import Maps Enabled By Default
Firefox 107 Released With Power Profiling Support On Linux
Firefox 106 Brings Improved WebRTC - Better Screen Sharing On Wayland
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB