Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Fedora Workstation 39 Planning To Drop Custom Qt Theming
Jan Grulich of Red Hat laid out plans to eliminate the custom Qt theming of Fedora Workstation. Instead the plan is to more closely track upstream Qt defaults. QGnomePlatfrom and Adqaita-qt will be dropped from Fedora Workstation along with associated custom patches to Qt. Fedora developers do plan to try to upstream some portions of the QGnomePlatform code into upstream Qt.
Jan shows off the updated appearance of the Qt6-based Wireshark on Fedora.
The change is laid out via this Fedora Wiki page. Jan Grulich also wrote a blog post outlining the planned work around Q theming in Fedora Workstation. This includes working on QAdwaitaDecorations itself for Fedora 39 and back-porting the QGtkTheme improvements from Qt5 to Qt5.