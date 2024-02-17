Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered

System76 has been developing the Rust-based COSMIC desktop for their Pop!_OS Linux distribution but its usage won't be artificially limited to that in-house distro. Among other distributions that have been looking toward packaging it, interest is currently being evaluated in creating a Fedora special interest group (SIG) for the COSMIC desktop environment.

Independent contributor Ryan Brue is currently soliciting feedback and interest in forming a Fedora SIG around the COSMIC desktop environment. He's already been working on creating Fedora Atomic Desktop images using the COSMIC desktop environment.

The Fedora SIG would take to RPM packaging of COSMIC desktop components, promoting a Fedora COSMIC spin, contributing to upstream COSMIC, and creating a Fedora COSMIC Atomic variant.

Interest in a Fedora COSMIC SIG is being discussed on the Fedora devel list.

COSMIC System76 screenshot


System76 is working toward a COSMIC Alpha release soon while the first official COSMIC stable desktop release should be later this year with the Pop!_OS 24.04 release.
