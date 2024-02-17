Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Independent contributor Ryan Brue is currently soliciting feedback and interest in forming a Fedora SIG around the COSMIC desktop environment. He's already been working on creating Fedora Atomic Desktop images using the COSMIC desktop environment.
The Fedora SIG would take to RPM packaging of COSMIC desktop components, promoting a Fedora COSMIC spin, contributing to upstream COSMIC, and creating a Fedora COSMIC Atomic variant.
Interest in a Fedora COSMIC SIG is being discussed on the Fedora devel list.
System76 is working toward a COSMIC Alpha release soon while the first official COSMIC stable desktop release should be later this year with the Pop!_OS 24.04 release.