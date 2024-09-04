Raspberry Pi Bugs Currently Make Up Half Of The Fedora 41 Blocker Bugs

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 4 September 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. 8 Comments
FEDORA
There are six accepted blocker bugs so far for the Fedora 41 Beta and three of them all pertain to Raspberry Pi issues.

It was raised yesterday in the Fedora FESCo meeting that the Raspberry Pi platform "makes up the bulk of our blocker bugs" for the current Fedora 41 cycle. In particular, Raspberry Pi graphics driver issues being most notable at the moment.

The Fedora 41 Beta accepted blockers shows six bugs at the moment with half of them being around Raspberry Pi problems. There is a Raspberry Pi 4 bug of automatic suspend when idle suspending the system but it can't be woken up once suspended (not properly supporting suspend). There is also an issue with the Raspberry Pi 4 that the KDE initial setup is broken when the system is booted with the "nomodeset" option to disable KMS. And then the biggest issue at the moment is the Raspberry Pi Vulkan driver with the GNOME GSK Vulkan renderer causing GTK4 applications to crash on resize operations with the Raspberry Pi 4 / 400 hardware.

The other non Raspberry Pi problems are the Fedora 41 Workstation x86_64 live image being too large, GRUB problems, and Allwinner A64 devices failing to boot on the newer U-Boot.

Raspberry Pi 4


The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee is directing additional resources to help with the Raspberry Pi bugs and most pressingly to sort out the GTK and Mesa V3DV issues. So with some luck there will be no release delays. The current state of these Fedora 41 blocker bugs can be found on qa.fedoraproject.org.

The Fedora 41 Beta hopes to be out on 17 September if all goes optimal otherwise 24 September. Fedora 41 stable meanwhile will hopefully be out on 22 October.
