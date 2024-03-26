Fedora 40 Beta Released With GNOME 46 & KDE Plasma 6.0 On Wayland Desktops

Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 26 March 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The beta release of Fedora 40 is now available for testing ahead of the planned official release next month.

Fedora 40 beta is out today after experiencing a few delays in getting out the door. Fedora Linux 40 features the GNOME 46 desktop components, the shiny new KDE Plasma 6.0 desktop will be available, the Linux 6.8 kernel is powering this beast, and a plethora of software package updates like LLVM 18 along with various exciting features. The Fedora Wiki offers a comprehensive look at all of the changes approved for Fedora 40.

Fedora 40 aims to officially be out in mid to late April depending upon how the rest of the release cycle plays out.

Fedora 40 benchmarking will begin soon at Phoronix.

Fedora 40 Beta can be downloaded from FedoraProject.org.
