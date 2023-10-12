Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FDBuild 0.1 Released To Make It Easier To Quickly Build Multiple Projects
FDBuild makes it easier to pull the sources, configure, and build multiple projects in a quick and easy-to-use manner. Particularly for projects with long dependency chains, Roman is hoping FDBuild will make it easier and simpler for developers to build out their projects.
FDBuild itself is written in Python and can be easily installed via PyPi. There are pre-supplied templates for quickly building GCC, KWinFT, LLVM, Qt5 / Qt6, Wayland / Weston, the X.Org Server, and more.
An example of the FDBuild YAML configuration syntax.
More details on the inaugural FDBuild release can be found via Roman Gilg's blog.