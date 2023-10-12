FDBuild 0.1 Released To Make It Easier To Quickly Build Multiple Projects

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 October 2023
Roman Gilg who is known for his work on the KWinFT compositor project has spent the past few years quietly developing FDBuild as a new tool for developers to easily pull, configure, and build multiple software projects via a single command. This week he released FDBuild 0.1 as the first public release of this handy utility.

FDBuild makes it easier to pull the sources, configure, and build multiple projects in a quick and easy-to-use manner. Particularly for projects with long dependency chains, Roman is hoping FDBuild will make it easier and simpler for developers to build out their projects.

FDBuild itself is written in Python and can be easily installed via PyPi. There are pre-supplied templates for quickly building GCC, KWinFT, LLVM, Qt5 / Qt6, Wayland / Weston, the X.Org Server, and more.

FDBuild
An example of the FDBuild YAML configuration syntax.


More details on the inaugural FDBuild release can be found via Roman Gilg's blog.
