F2FS Preparing To Land Async Buffered Write Support

The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is preparing to land async buffered write support into the Linux kernel as another performance win for this flash-optimized file-system.Yangtao Li of Vivo saw his patch last week queued into F2FS' "dev" branch that enables the nowait async buffered writes functionality... Just a few lines of code needed to be changed at this point, and yields some very nice speed-ups when testing with FIO under buffered write conditions.

With an I/O depth of 1 there is around 47% faster performance while with an I/O depth of 16 it expands to 2.54x the current performance.Details for those interested within this patch in the F2FS.git dev tree. Given the timing, it's likely this functionality will be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.5 merge window.