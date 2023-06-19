F2FS Preparing To Land Async Buffered Write Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 19 June 2023 at 03:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is preparing to land async buffered write support into the Linux kernel as another performance win for this flash-optimized file-system.

Yangtao Li of Vivo saw his patch last week queued into F2FS' "dev" branch that enables the nowait async buffered writes functionality... Just a few lines of code needed to be changed at this point, and yields some very nice speed-ups when testing with FIO under buffered write conditions.

F2FS async buffered writes


With an I/O depth of 1 there is around 47% faster performance while with an I/O depth of 16 it expands to 2.54x the current performance.

Details for those interested within this patch in the F2FS.git dev tree. Given the timing, it's likely this functionality will be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.5 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
Cisco Posts Rust-Written PuzzleFS File-System Driver For Linux
OpenZFS 2.1.12 Released With Linux 6.3 Compatibility
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
IBM Baking Some Nice Optimizations To EXT4's Multi-Block Allocator
Bcachefs Submitted For Review - Next-Gen CoW File-System Aims For Mainline
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Linux x86 Boot Process Trying To Cleanup "Hay-Wire Circuits, Duct Tape & Super Glue"
Valves Roll Out Big Steam Update With UI Refresh, Redesigned In-Game Overlay & Notes