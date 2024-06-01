Open-Source Vivante NPU Driver Being Extended For The NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC
Open-source developer Tomeu Vizoso had been doing a lot of work on the Etnaviv driver stack for open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante driver support that began with the 3D graphics support but Vizoso tackled enabling the Vivante NPU IP as well. After all the successes with the Etnaviv NPU support, he turned his attention to creating an open-source driver stack for the Rockchip NPUs. Now thanks to a new sponsorship deal, he's back to making more Etnaviv improvements.
Tomeu Vizoso shared that he's been hacking again on the Etnaviv NPU driver support in order to extend the support to the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC featuring the VeriSilicon's VIPNano-SI+ intellectual property.
Software consulting firm Ideas On Board is sponsoring the work for bringing the Etnaviv NPU driver support to the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC as well as the Amlogic A311D SoC. The intent is to get full acceleration of SSDLite MobileDet object detection model working for this hardware on the fully open-source driver stack.
Those wanting to learn more about this latest chapter of the open-source Etnaviv NPU driver adventure can find all the details on Tomeu's blog.
Add A Comment