Open-Source Vivante NPU Driver Being Extended For The NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 June 2024 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Open-source developer Tomeu Vizoso had been doing a lot of work on the Etnaviv driver stack for open-source, reverse-engineered Vivante driver support that began with the 3D graphics support but Vizoso tackled enabling the Vivante NPU IP as well. After all the successes with the Etnaviv NPU support, he turned his attention to creating an open-source driver stack for the Rockchip NPUs. Now thanks to a new sponsorship deal, he's back to making more Etnaviv improvements.

Tomeu Vizoso shared that he's been hacking again on the Etnaviv NPU driver support in order to extend the support to the NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC featuring the VeriSilicon's VIPNano-SI+ intellectual property.

Software consulting firm Ideas On Board is sponsoring the work for bringing the Etnaviv NPU driver support to the NXP i.MX8M Plus SoC as well as the Amlogic A311D SoC. The intent is to get full acceleration of SSDLite MobileDet object detection model working for this hardware on the fully open-source driver stack.

Those wanting to learn more about this latest chapter of the open-source Etnaviv NPU driver adventure can find all the details on Tomeu's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Qualcomm Aiming For Snapdragon X Elite GPU Support In Linux 6.11
ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller Support Being Added To Linux 6.10
Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 "AIC100" Firmware Upstreamed
Framework Laptop 13 To See A RISC-V Motherboard Option
RKVDEC2 Driver Posted For Accelerated Video Decoding On Newer Rockchip SoCs
Linux 6.10-rc4 To Fix Display For The Ayaneo Kun Gaming Handheld
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
Bcachefs Making Tiny Steps Toward Full Self-Healing Capabilities
Rust Coreutils 0.0.27 Continues The Climb Of Better GNU Coreutils Interoperability