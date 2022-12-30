Edubuntu Looks To Re-Establish Itself In 2023

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 December 2022 at 05:30 PM EST. 4 Comments
One of the early alternative spins of Ubuntu back in the day was Edubuntu as an education-focused flavor of Ubuntu shipping with various educational packages pre-installed and an optimized workflow for students. Edubuntu gradually faded away but in 2023 is looking to re-establish itself and become an official flavor under new leadership.

Ubuntu Studio project leader Erich Eickmeyer and his wife Amy, an early education professional, are looking to lead Edubuntu into becoming re-established as an official Ubuntu flavor and provide a second act for this educational-focused distribution.


Edubuntu back in 2007.


They hope to guide this new Edubuntu to being a GNOME-based Ubuntu spin that would ship various educational packages pre-installed and to have the support built into the installer for opting between pre-school, primary/elementary school, and secondary school targets, among others, which would affect the software that is then installed. The default application folders would also be split by education subject, among other optimizations to enhance the student experience for this Ubuntu Linux powered distribution.


The new Edubuntu logo and planned desktop theme will take on red colors.


They are still working to bring-up this new Edubuntu as well as going through all the necessary formalities so it can become an official flavor once again. Those interested in the prospects of an education-focused Ubuntu Linux build for students can learn more about their 2023 plans via the Ubuntu Discourse announcement.
