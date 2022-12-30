Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Edubuntu Looks To Re-Establish Itself In 2023
Ubuntu Studio project leader Erich Eickmeyer and his wife Amy, an early education professional, are looking to lead Edubuntu into becoming re-established as an official Ubuntu flavor and provide a second act for this educational-focused distribution.
They hope to guide this new Edubuntu to being a GNOME-based Ubuntu spin that would ship various educational packages pre-installed and to have the support built into the installer for opting between pre-school, primary/elementary school, and secondary school targets, among others, which would affect the software that is then installed. The default application folders would also be split by education subject, among other optimizations to enhance the student experience for this Ubuntu Linux powered distribution.
The new Edubuntu logo and planned desktop theme will take on red colors.
They are still working to bring-up this new Edubuntu as well as going through all the necessary formalities so it can become an official flavor once again. Those interested in the prospects of an education-focused Ubuntu Linux build for students can learn more about their 2023 plans via the Ubuntu Discourse announcement.