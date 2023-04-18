Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.37 Released - But It Shouldn't Be Used In Production
OpenJ9 continues developing new features and improvements for this open-source, high performance Java Virtual Machine. With the OpenJ9 v0.37 release they are now using GCC 11.2 as their reference compiler on Linux compared to GCC 10, added support for the com.sun.management.ThreadMXBean interface, various AArch64 fixes (including macOS AArch64 support being new), and a variety of other minor improvements and fixes.
But Eclipse OpenJ9 0.37 isn't recommended for use in production. Due to the timing of the release and the OpenJDK cycle, this release carries the following warning:
"Eclipse OpenJ9™ release 0.37.0 works with OpenJDK 19. OpenJDK 19 is out of support at the time of the 0.37.0 release. Builds of 0.37.0 should not be used in production and might contain known security vulnerabilities as of 18 April 2023."
More details on the Eclipse OpenJ9 0.37 release via GitHub and the release notes on Eclipse.org.