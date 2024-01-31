Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
EROFS Lands Big Optimization In Linux 6.8 For Low-Memory Scenarios
This optimization that is now in Linux Git ahead of Linux 6.8-rc3 this coming weekend is to relax the temporary buffers allocation on readahead. Chunhai Guo with smartphone maker VIVO explained of this improvement in the patch:
"Even with inplace decompression, sometimes very few temporary buffers are still needed for a single decompression shot (e.g. 16 pages for 64k sliding window or 4 pages for 16k sliding window). In low-memory scenarios, it would be better to try to allocate with GFP_NOWAIT on readahead first. That can help reduce the time spent on page allocation under durative memory pressure."
On an Android 8-core device with 8GB of memory, when carrying out a multi-app launch benchmark, this patch yielded around a 20% improvement for app launch times with EROFS:
This optimization for the EROFS temporary buffer allocation for low-memory scenarios has been merged for Linux 6.8. This is important with EROFS beginning to appear on many (memory constrained) Android devices as well as this read-only file-system finding increasing use within the container space.