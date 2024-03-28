EROFS Drops "Experimental" Warning For FSDAX With Linux 6.9
Adding to the Linux 6.9 features is a minor post merge window change: the read-only EROFS file-system is no longer treading its FSDAX support as experimental.
FSDAX is the file-system direct access mode. When mounted in direct access mode, any software performing a mmap() on a file can get direct access to the storage. FSDAX has seen much interest and use when it comes to NVDIMM persistent memory storage while in the case of EROFS the FSDAX support is used for memory sharing between hosts and guests. EROFS continues to have quite a following in the container space, in addition to its original mobile platform focus.
Other FSDAX-supporting file-systems like EXT4 and XFS already treat their file-system direct access support as stable while now EROFS is doing so too. This change was authored by Alibaba's Gao Xiang.
Promoting EROFS' FSDAX to stable was done as part of this fixes pull merged to Linux Git overnight ahead of the Linux 6.9-rc2 release on Sunday.
