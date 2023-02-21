Canonical & Elektrobit Announces Ubuntu-Derived EB Corbos Linux
Canonical and Elektrobit have jointly announced EB Corbos Linux, a new platform built on Ubuntu that is intended to be used as an automotive software platform.
EB Corbos Linux is intended for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for developing electronic control units within software-defined vehicles.
EB Corbos Linux builds atop Ubuntu and comes with a software development kit (SDK) catered for automotive application software development.
Advertised features for EB Corbos Linux
Those curious about this latest Ubuntu/Linux foray into automotive software can read the Ubuntu press release or learn more about EB Corbos Linux on Elektrobit.com.
Linux within automobiles is one of the latest hot areas with Red Hat also investing significantly around RHEL/CentOS for in-vehicle use.
2 Comments