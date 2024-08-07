Dragonfly As Redis Alternative Adds Multi-Tenancy & Alpha Level SSD Data Tiering

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 7 August 2024 at 06:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Dragonfly 1.21 released today as the newest version of this modern, drop-in replacement to Redis and Memcached. This performance-optimized in-memory data store has added a few interesting features with the new release.

Last year with Dragonfly 1.13 it added experimental SSD-based data tiering as another means of helping to boost the performance. With today's Dragonfly 1.21 release the SSD data tiering is now treated as alpha level. The "--prefix some/path/basename" option can be used for leveraging the SSD data tiering with this otherwise in-memory data store.

Dragonfly logo


Dragonfly 1.21 also adds initial support for multi-tenant deployments. With this new feature it's possible to create multiple, separate, and isolated namespaces within Dragonfly. Each user can be associated to a single namespace. This multi-tenant feature is currently experimental and some features like defrag and replication aren't yet supported.

Downloads and more details on the other changes to find with the Dragonfly 1.21 release can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mold 2.33 Adds New Flag To Further Speed Up The Linker
PostgreSQL Sees Up To 4x Query Performance With SIMD-Optimized JSON Escaping
Glibc Patch Being Reviewed For getrandom vDSO Support
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
Rust Linux Kernel Code Prepares For CPU Mitigations Handling
Pingora 0.3 Released With Support For HTTP Modules
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
Immutable Version Of Arch-Based Manjaro Linux Available For Testing