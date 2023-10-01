Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Debian Repeals The Merged "/usr" Movement Moratorium
In hoping to have the merged /usr layout ready in time for Debian 13 "Trixie", yesterday that moratorium was repealed. Debian's UsrMerge Wiki page tracks the effort for those wishing to learn more about this modernization of the directory structure.
"This page tracks Debian support for the merged /usr directories scheme, i.e. the /{bin,sbin,lib}/ directories becoming symbolic links to /usr/{bin,sbin,lib}/. "
With yesterday's repeal the new recommendation is:
"Under Constitution 6.1.5, the Technical Committee now recommends that maintainers consult with those driving the merged-/usr transition before moving files from the root filesystem to corresponding locations under /usr in the data.tar.* of packages.
The transition driver, which at the time of writing is Helmut Grohne, is using a phased approach, in which the moratorium is rolled back for only certain classes of packages, and changes, at a time. In addition, restructuring uploads should be targeted at experimental, and left for three days. This is in order that automated testing by dumat can occur.
We recommend following https://wiki.debian.org/UsrMerge, as edited by the transition driver(s). If there is any doubt as to whether a change you wish to make is appropriate, please seek explicit approval from the transition driver(s)."
Debian's merged /usr transition will hopefully be all wrapped up in time for the Debian 13 release in about two years time.