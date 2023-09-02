David Airlie Shares His Thoughts On Current Challenges With Linux GPU Compute Stacks

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 September 2023 at 08:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Sriram Ramkrishna at Intel, who serves as the community manager and developer relations for oneAPI, held a virtual oneAPI meetup this week with Red Hat's David Airlie. Airlie should not need any introduction for longtime Phoronix readers given his longtime contributions to the Linux kernel graphics drivers, Mesa, and related open-source graphics work at Red Hat. Airlie shared some interesting remarks around the current Linux GPU compute stacks from the different vendors and associated challenges.

The oneAPI meetup with David Airlie mostly focused on his thoughts around the different graphics compute stacks, the areas that can be improved upon, and more. While mostly focused on the open-source angle, Airlie does acknowledge the success of NVIDIA's CUDA thanks to it working across all NVIDIA GPUs regardless of consumer or workstation/data-center focus. He also calls out vendors sometimes being too HPC/data-center focused and their corporate organizational structure where they can sometimes be too segmented between consumer and professional products.

David Airlie oneAPI Meetup


Airlie also touched on the challenges from the Linux distribution perspective from vendors not understanding open-source to the all too frequent LLVM/Clang forks maintained by different driver stacks. And of course the most open-source friendly approach for GPU computing being around open standards from The Khronos Group like SYCL, OpenCL, and Vulkan compute.

Those interested in Airlie's thoughts/rants about these topics can find the oneAPI meetup presentation embedded below for some interesting weekend content.

Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.6 Perf Events Prepare For Intel's Crestmont In Grand Ridge & Sierra Forest
Intel Visual Sensing Controller "IVSC" Driver Support Coming With Linux 6.6
Intel Shadow Stack Finally Merged For Linux 6.6
Intel GDS/Downfall Linux Mitigation Updated To Confirm All Skylake CPUs Are Affected
Intel's SVT-AV1 1.7 Video Encoder Delivers Faster Performance
Intel Adds New Raptor Lake IDs To Mesa Graphics Drivers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More