DXVK 2.3.1 Allows For More Efficient Shader Code Generation On NVIDIA GPUs
DXVK 2.3.1 has been released for this Steam Play compknent that implements the Direct3D 9/10/11 APIs atop Vulkan. Notable with DXVK 2.3.1 is VK_NV_raw_access_chains support for more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs.
DXVK 2.3.1 now allows using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains NVIDIA vendor extension where supported for more efficient shader code generation. The hope is to help close the performance gap to Windows for Direct3D 11 games in GPU-bound scenarios. This NVIDIA raw access chains extension requires the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers.
The DXVK 2.3.1 release also has reworked dynamic system memory buffer handling for D3D9 games, fixed HDR, fixed invalid SPIR-V generation, and other fixes. There are also fixes specific to games like Assassin's Creed 2, Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, MySims, Sonic CD, Total War: Medieval 2, UK Train Simulator 1, and War Thunder, among other games.
Downloads and more details on DXVK 2.3.1 via GitHub. This DXVK update will hopefully be rolling out soon in a new Steam Play (Proton) update.
1 Comment