More DRM-Misc-Next Driver Changes Queue Up For Linux 6.1

6 September 2022
DRM-Misc manager Maarten Lankhorst with Intel's open-source graphics engineering team has submitted the latest weekly pull of new feature code to queue in DRM-Next ahead of next month's Linux 6.1 merge window.

The drm-misc-next work continues to consist of various Direct Rendering Manager core changes as well as updates to the smaller DRM drivers that don't otherwise submit their changes directly to DRM-Next, along with other random DRM patches. For the drm-misc-next changes over roughly the past week, the new material includes:

- The Broadcom VC4 DRM driver used most notably by the Raspberry Pi 4 series has seen a rework to its HDMI power-up handling and now depends upon the kernel power management code. The VC4 driver initialization has also been reworked to utilize managed helpers.


VIA x86 open-source graphics driver changes are still happening in 2022 on the OpenChrome project front. With the old VIA code renaming now happening, it opens the door for the OpenChrome KMS driver potentially being submitted soon to DRM-Next.


- The old VIA DRM code has been renamed from via_drv to "via_dri1" in preparation for the possible mainlining of the OpenChrome DRM/KMS driver.

- The SimpleDRM driver now makes use of atomic helpers.

- The Ingenic DRM driver has added JZ4760(B) chipset support.

- Fixing of some AMDGPU patches that were causing garbled graphics when starting the X.Org Server.

- EDID luminance calculation has been moved to DRM core and the Intel (i915) kernel driver is making use of that now-common code.

- Endianess handling fixes in various format conversion helpers. DRM tests can now also pass on big endian platforms.

- Various DRM core changes, including the ability to allow TTM buffer objects to exist without a backing store.

- DMA-BUF documentation updates.

More details on the DRM-Misc-Next changes for the week via this pull request.
