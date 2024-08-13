New Linux Driver Supports Corsair VOID Gaming Headsets

A new driver has been posted for better supporting the Corsair VOID gaming headsets under Linux.Open-source developer Stuart Hayhurst who is not associated with Corsair has posted a "corsair-void" HID driver for better handling these VOID headsets under Linux. The Corsair VOID is a line of gaming headsets with RGB lighting, "stunning" sound quality, aimed for maximum comfort, and other features for these $80+ USD headsets.This Corsair VOID Linux driver allows for battery reporting to work with these headsets, sidetone setting support, physical microphone location reporting, firmware version reporting for both the headset and receiver, built-in alert triggering, and USB wireless status reporting. The basic functionality of the Corsair VOID headset should already be working under Linux while this driver enables all the extra functionality.

Those owning a Corsair VOID headset or considering one of these high-end gaming headsets and looking for this better Linux support can find the corsair-void HID driver currently out for review on the kernel mailing list . Hopefully this Corsair VOID driver will manage to be mainlined in the near future for continuing to enhance the gaming hardware support under Linux. Those wanting to check out a Corsair VOID headset can find them in-stock at Amazon.com (affiliate link) starting at $79 USD.