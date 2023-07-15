Cluster Scheduling For Intel Hybrid CPUs Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 6.6

For the past few months Intel has been working on a new cluster scheduling implementation for their hybrid CPUs. This rework was due to their earlier cluster scheduling code not working out so well for the likes of Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors while this new patch series can at least help some workloads in the ~1% range.

On Phoronix I've covered the various stages of this cluster scheduling work for Intel hybrid CPUs as well as the earlier Linux kernel work around cluster scheduling in general. The good news to relay this weekend is that Intel's patches have been picked up by tip/tip.git's "sched/core" branch.

cluster scheduling patches ready


With these patches now in sched/core where the key Linux kernel scheduler patches are queued ahead of the next kernel merge window, barring any issues from coming up this cluster scheduling support for modern Intel Core CPUs should be found in the Linux 6.6 cycle.

Intel Core i7 Raptor Lake CPU


The Linux 6.6 cycle will be kicking off in about two months while the stable v6.6 kernel won't be out until around October.
