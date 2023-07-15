Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Cluster Scheduling For Intel Hybrid CPUs Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 6.6
On Phoronix I've covered the various stages of this cluster scheduling work for Intel hybrid CPUs as well as the earlier Linux kernel work around cluster scheduling in general. The good news to relay this weekend is that Intel's patches have been picked up by tip/tip.git's "sched/core" branch.
With these patches now in sched/core where the key Linux kernel scheduler patches are queued ahead of the next kernel merge window, barring any issues from coming up this cluster scheduling support for modern Intel Core CPUs should be found in the Linux 6.6 cycle.
The Linux 6.6 cycle will be kicking off in about two months while the stable v6.6 kernel won't be out until around October.