Cloud Hypervisor 29 Released With Better Live Migration, Combined MSHV+KVM Binaries

Cloud Hypervisor 29.0 has been released as the open-source virtualization hypervisor that was started by Intel but then began seeing support by the likes of Microsoft and Arm. Cloud Hypervisor was since spunoff to the Linux Foundation where it continues seeing more industry support by the likes of AMD and Ampere.

Cloud Hypervisor 28 released back in November and served as the hypervisor's first LTS release while Cloud Hypervisor 29 debuted on Friday as the newest feature update.

Cloud Hypervisor 29.0 is now able to support Microsoft's MSHV as well as Linux KVM using the same release binaries. There is now proper run-time detection so the same release binaries can be used either with MSHV or KVM.


Cloud Hyoervisor 29 also brings improvements to live migration, better snapshot/restore handling, heap allocation improvements, TCP offload control, VirtIO Block performance counter improvements, and various bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on Cloud Hypervisor 29 via GitHub. Intel, Tencent, Arm, Microsoft, Cyberus, and Lenovo were among the organizations contributing to this release.
