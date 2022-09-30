Intel, Microsoft & Arm Continue Advancing The Cloud-Hypervisor With v27 Released
Cloud-Hypervisor as what started as an open-source project by Intel and now run under the Linux Foundation umbrella as a Rust-based, modern-focused hypervisor for cloud workloads keeps on advancing. In addition to Intel, Microsoft and Arm continue investing significant resources into Cloud-Hypervisor for this security-focused VMM for running Windows and Linux guests.
Cloud Hypervisor 27.0 was released on Thursday as the newest feature update for this Rust VMM. Cloud Hypervisor 27 now exposes the network device MTU to guests, support for boot tracing of VMs, some of the build feature flags have been simplified, AArch64 asynchronous kernel loading in a similar manner to the existing x86_64 support, GDB debugging support for AArch64, and a number of bug fixes.
Those wishing to learn more about the Cloud Hypervisor 27 release can do so via the project's GitHub. If this is your first time hearing about this open-source virtual machine monitor (VMM), learn more about the project itself via CloudHypervisor.org.
