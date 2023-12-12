Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Cling 1.0 Released For Interactive C++ Interpreter
Cling 1.0 upgrades its LLVM toolchain to reduce its accumulated technical debt, improves C++ modules support for C++20 and Microsoft Windows, improves performance, support for profiling/debugging the interpreted/JIT'ed code, partial support for the Apple M1 processor, an improved terminal user experience, improved CUDA support on Microsoft Visual Studio, better support for PowerPC, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.
Downloads and more details on the Cling 1.0 C++ interpreter via GitHub.