Cling 1.0 Released For Interactive C++ Interpreter

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 December 2023 at 06:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
Cling 1.0 was released this week for this open-source interactive C++ interpreter that builds atop LLVM/Clang. Cling is implemented as an extension to LLVM/Clang to serve as an interpeter leveraging the read-eval-print loop (REPL) concept and relies on just-in-time (JIT) compilation.

Cling 1.0 upgrades its LLVM toolchain to reduce its accumulated technical debt, improves C++ modules support for C++20 and Microsoft Windows, improves performance, support for profiling/debugging the interpreted/JIT'ed code, partial support for the Apple M1 processor, an improved terminal user experience, improved CUDA support on Microsoft Visual Studio, better support for PowerPC, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

Cling


Downloads and more details on the Cling 1.0 C++ interpreter via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
SQLite Lands JSONB For Much Faster JSON Functions
TornadoVM 1.0 Released For Running Java On Heterogeneous Hardware: CPUs, GPUs & FPGAs
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.41 Released With OpenSSL 3.x Support & Performance Improvements
PHP 8.3 Released With Typed Class Constants & Override Attribute
Uutils 0.0.23 Implements More GNU Coreutils Functionality In Rust
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
LVFS Has Supplied More Than 100 Million Firmware Updates To Linux Users
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools