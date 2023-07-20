Google Chrome Rolling Out Support For Per-Display Scaling Factors
For those on Linux running a multi-monitor setup with a mix of resolutions or screen sizes between the different displays, Google Chrome (and Chromium) will soon be able to better cope with this arrangement by allowing per-display scaling factors.
Google's Chrome/Chromium web browser has begun landing support on Linux for handling per-display scale factors. The necessary Ozone/X11 handling for per-display scale factors has been merged as of yesterday. There is also the GTK support and Qt support patches that are also now merged to the Chromium codebase.
The work stems from this bug ticket over Chrome/Chromium up to now using the largest scale factor across all of the displays as the global scale factor when drawing windows. The support that's come together is now "heterogeneous scale factors" to properly handle different scale factors on a per-display basis.
Not related to the per-display scale factor work, but also on the Chrome graphics front, out today is also this Chrome developer blog post providing more insight into WebGPU as "the cross-platform graphics API of tomorrow." A lot of details about getting started with WebGPU for those interested.
