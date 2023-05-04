Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Chrome 114 Beta Brings CSS Headline Balancing, CHIPS, Popover API
The Chrome 114 beta release mostly has new additions for developers. Chrome 114 is adding CSS headline balancing support with "text-wrap: balance", CHIPS cookie support as part of Google's plans for obsoleting third-party cookies, the scrollend event for when finished scrolling, a new Popover API, WebAssembly improvements, and the Background Blur API is in origin trial state.
More details on the Chrome 114 beta changes can be found via developer.chrome.com. As usual you can also access ChromeStatus.com for a convenient look at the new features coming for Chrome 114.
Chrome 114 stable should be out around 24 May.