Chrome 114 Beta Brings CSS Headline Balancing, CHIPS, Popover API

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 May 2023 at 06:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
GOOGLE
Following this week's release of the Chrome 113 web browser with faster AV1 encoding, Google engineers have promoted Chrome 114 to their beta channel.

The Chrome 114 beta release mostly has new additions for developers. Chrome 114 is adding CSS headline balancing support with "text-wrap: balance", CHIPS cookie support as part of Google's plans for obsoleting third-party cookies, the scrollend event for when finished scrolling, a new Popover API, WebAssembly improvements, and the Background Blur API is in origin trial state.

Chrome 114 beta logo


More details on the Chrome 114 beta changes can be found via developer.chrome.com. As usual you can also access ChromeStatus.com for a convenient look at the new features coming for Chrome 114.

Chrome 114 stable should be out around 24 May.
