Chrome 113 Released With Faster AV1 Video Encoding, WebGPU By Default
Google has rolled out Chrome 113 to its stable channel that includes faster AV1 video encoding for video conference calls, WebGPU is finally rolling out to everyone, and other enhancements.
Chrome 113 stable is now available on Linux, macOS, and Windows. There are 15 security fixes in this new version plus a variety of new features:
- Faster AV1 video encoding by pulling in the libaom 3.6 release that has significant performance speed-ups for CPU-based AV1 video encoding. Google Meet has been tested with AV1 down to 40 kbps. any WebRTC app will be able to take advantage of these speedier AV1 encodes.
- CSS overflow-inline and overflow-block media features.
- CSS update media feature.
- Adding a linear() easing function to allow for linear interpolation between a number of points.
- Support for CSS image-set() as a type for specifying a range of image options.
- WebGPU support is now enabled by default! WebGPU is now on by default for this successor to WebGL for high performance 3D graphics in the web.
More details on the Chrome 113 release via the Chrome release blog and ChromeStatus.com.
3 Comments