Casper Excalibur Laptops To See Better Linux Support With New Driver Proposal
For those in Turkey with Casper laptops or otherwise having access to that Turkish PC brand, their Excalibur line of higher-end laptops could soon see better Linux support thanks to a new WMI driver proposal.
The Capser Excalibur laptops ship with Microsoft Windows 11 out-of-the-box but a new driver proposal by Mustafa Ekşi introduces a WMI x86 platform driver to enhance the support for these laptops under Linux.
This new "casper-wmi" driver initially supports the Excalibur range of laptops and allows for working fan speed reporting, keyboard backlight controls, and other WMI-based power management for these laptops. It's similar in scope and functionality to the numerous other WMI x86 platform drivers already in the kernel for the various other x86 laptop brands.
Those interested in this Casper WMI Linux driver currently undergoing code review can find it on the platform-driver-x86 mailing list.
