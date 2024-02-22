Casper Excalibur Laptops To See Better Linux Support With New Driver Proposal

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 February 2024 at 05:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
For those in Turkey with Casper laptops or otherwise having access to that Turkish PC brand, their Excalibur line of higher-end laptops could soon see better Linux support thanks to a new WMI driver proposal.

The Capser Excalibur laptops ship with Microsoft Windows 11 out-of-the-box but a new driver proposal by Mustafa Ekşi introduces a WMI x86 platform driver to enhance the support for these laptops under Linux.

Casper Excalibur laptop


This new "casper-wmi" driver initially supports the Excalibur range of laptops and allows for working fan speed reporting, keyboard backlight controls, and other WMI-based power management for these laptops. It's similar in scope and functionality to the numerous other WMI x86 platform drivers already in the kernel for the various other x86 laptop brands.

Those interested in this Casper WMI Linux driver currently undergoing code review can find it on the platform-driver-x86 mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
A Linux Kernel API For Today's Complex RGB Devices Is Being Devised
Linux Still Working To Disable RNDIS Drivers In 2024
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
UPower Power-Profiles-Daemon 0.20 Brings AMDGPU Display Panel Power Savings
Linux 6.9 To Support Samsung Wireless Gamepad, Keyboards & Action Mouse
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance