Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 Linux Distro Now Allows Hibernation, More Packages
Over the past year and a half Microsoft has made much progress on CBL-Mariner for their reference Linux platform/base and continue to make its releases publicly available for use outside of the Redmond company as well.
With yesterday's CBL-mariner 2.0.20221222 release it has enabled hibernation support within its kernel builds. Another important change is now enabling transparent hugepage support for its kernel for running with the Microsoft Hypervisor (MSHV). The CBL-Mariner kernel build also has enabled the Generic Target Core Mode and made other kernel adjustments as well as updates in the name of security. CBL-Mainer continues to rely on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel while eventually we suspect Microsoft will move to Linux 6.1 once that has been granted Long Term Support status.
The updated CBL-Mariner 2.0 release also adds LLVM's compiler-rt package, reducing the initrd image size, IWD 1.22 is now available for wireless needs, and a wide variety of package updates in the name of security issues.
Downloads and more details on the updated CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux OS release via Microsoft's GitHub.