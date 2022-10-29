Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 Linux Distro Now Allows Hibernation, More Packages

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 4 January 2023 at 06:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft released CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 on Tuesday as their first update of 2023 for their in-house Linux distribution that is used for a variety of purposes within the company from Azure to other behind-the-scenes Linux OS use.

Over the past year and a half Microsoft has made much progress on CBL-Mariner for their reference Linux platform/base and continue to make its releases publicly available for use outside of the Redmond company as well.

With yesterday's CBL-mariner 2.0.20221222 release it has enabled hibernation support within its kernel builds. Another important change is now enabling transparent hugepage support for its kernel for running with the Microsoft Hypervisor (MSHV). The CBL-Mariner kernel build also has enabled the Generic Target Core Mode and made other kernel adjustments as well as updates in the name of security. CBL-Mainer continues to rely on the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel while eventually we suspect Microsoft will move to Linux 6.1 once that has been granted Long Term Support status.


The updated CBL-Mariner 2.0 release also adds LLVM's compiler-rt package, reducing the initrd image size, IWD 1.22 is now available for wireless needs, and a wide variety of package updates in the name of security issues.

Downloads and more details on the updated CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux OS release via Microsoft's GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Microsoft Promotes Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" To GA Status
Microsoft .NET 7 Released With Better Linux Support, Improved Performance
Microsoft Issues Big CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution Update
Microsoft Adding Nested MSHV Hypervisor Support To Linux
Microsoft Adds Mesa Support For Building Against The DirectX 12 Agility SDK
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
systemd's Growth Over 2022
UBports' Ubuntu Touch 20.04-Based Build Offered In New Beta/RC Channel
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
Intel Prepares Linux Batch TLB Flushing For Page Migration As A Big Performance Win
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
xf86-video-modesetting TearFree Page-Flipping Merged
New Patches Aim To Reduce Memory Use While Compiling The Linux Kernel