Microsoft Releases Its Linux Distribution Update For October 2022

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 18 October 2022 at 05:22 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Microsoft has released its monthly update to CBL-Mariner 2.0, its in-house Linux distribution serving a variety of purposes from WSL to Azure.

CBL-Mariner has continued seeing a lot of public-facing work since Microsoft announced it more publicly last year. It serves a variety of purposes internally at Microsoft and earlier in 2022 marked the first production release of CBL-Mariner 2.0.


For the October 2022 update of CBL-Mariner 2.0, there is now automated support for generating Linux kernel livepatch packages. csi-driver-lvm for LVM, large file support for the unzip utility, support for blobfuse2, UEFI support in the CBL-Mariner partition parser, various CVE security fixes to contained packages, adding some additional Python packages, and a variety of other changes.

Among the updated packages from upstream are moving to a newer Linux 5.15 LTS kernel snapshot, updated systemd, Wayland 1.21, Vim 9.0.0614, and many other routine package version bumps.

Downloads and more details on Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 October 2022 update via GitHub.
