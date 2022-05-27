Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting

Increase use of Windows BitLocker for full-disk encryption on Windows 10 and Windows 11 is causing more challenges by Linux distributions for supporting convenient dual boot functionality for those wishing to keep both Windows and Linux on the same systems.Fedora / Red Hat engineers are ringing the alarm bells over dual booting Windows and Linux becoming more challenging to support. In particular, Windows' BitLocker for full-disk encryption where the encryption key is sealed using the TPM hardware.When engaging BitLocker, Fedora's Anaconda installer (and other known Linux distribution installers) can't resize BitLocker volumes. But it's possible to resize BitLocker volumes within Windows, so it's more of a documentation matter for informing users planning to dual boot that they should first ensure they have enough free space on their system by resizing any encrypted volumes.



Windows 11 increased promoting BitLocker disk encryption is good for security but poses more challenges for co-existing nicely with Linux distributions on the same hardware.