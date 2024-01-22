Bcachefs Squeezes Last Minute Feature Work Into Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 January 2024 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
More than one week ago was the main Bcachefs feature pull for Linux 6.8 that included further enhancing the performance and other features of this new file-system merged back in Linux 6.7. Yesterday, just prior to the Linux 6.8-rc1 release, a secondary set of Bcachefs updates were merged for this next kernel version.

On Sunday was a second round of Bcachefs file-system updates sent in by Kent Overstreet. Linus Torvalds pulled it just in time before marking the end of the merge window with the v6.8-rc1 release. This second round of updates added in more preparations for the file-system's disk space accounting rewrite that will land in a future kernel version. There were also changes for make the Bcachefs trigger context more explicit with BTREE_TRIGGER_ATOMIC, a few fixes for excessive transaction restarts on multi-threaded workloads, tracepoint improvements, and other fixes and minor code improvements.

The full list of patches making up this second round of Bcachefs feature changes for Linux 6.8 can be found via this pull.
