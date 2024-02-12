Bcachefs Receives Funding By NLNet With NGI Zero Grant

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 20 February 2024 at 01:23 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The Bcachefs file-system that was mainlined to the Linux kernel last year has received a grant from the NLNet Foundation.

Europe's NLNet Foundation has funded a lot of great open-source work over the years and as part of their latest round of Next Generation Internet Zero "NGI0" grants is funding for the Bcachefs file-system. In addition to Bcachefs funding this round is also separate grants for funding to add AMD support to the Converged Security Suite, ReOxide for improving Rust decompilation, enabling true multi-tenacy in MariaDB, WireGuard FPGA implementation, and more. In total 41 projects were announced last week for receiving NGI0 grants.

Hopefully this additional funding will help Kent Overstreet and others continuing to enhance Bcachefs. Overstreet also continues operating a Bcachefs Patreon to help in funding this open-source file-system.

NLNet logo


More details on these latest NLNet grants via NLNet.nl.
"bcachefs aims to be a next generation Linux filesystem, with a fully modern featureset and vastly improved performance, scalability and reliability as compared to other next generation filesystems. Additionally, we aim to improve upon the state of the art in a number of areas such as extensibility, which will aid in development in other areas that have historically had to reinvent technology that already exists in local filesystems (distributed systems), repairability (online check and repair, self healing), and ease and correctness of development with the use of Rust."

The Bcachefs NLNet page can be found here.
1 Comment
Related News
Fast Dedup Coming To OpenZFS For Overhauling Deduplication Capability
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
New Linux Kernel Patches Begin Plumbing Rust Support Into Bcachefs Driver
Linux Pulls In Two Serious Bug Fixes For Bcachefs
LXD Fork Incus Looking At Bcachefs Storage Driver & Upcoming LTS Release
EROFS Lands Big Optimization In Linux 6.8 For Low-Memory Scenarios
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered