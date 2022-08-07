BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 August 2022 at 06:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
BUS1 started out as a Linux kernel IPC module following the failure of KDBUS and while there still are occasional commits to that out-of-tree BUS1 kernel module, the involved (Red Hat) developers have been primarily working on Dbus-Broker as the high performance, user-space D-Bus implementation that delivers greater speed and reliability over the reference D-Bus code. Now also popping up under the BUS1 umbrella is "r-linux" as a Rust-written, capability-based Linux runtime.

Over the past month under the BUS1 area, David Rheinsberg of Red Hat who is known for his work on systemd, Dbus-Broker, etc, has been working on r-linux. This Rust crate is focused on making it easier to interface with the Linux kernel API from the Rust programming language in user-space:
The r-linux project provides direct access to the application programming interfaces of the linux kernel. This includes direct unprotected accessors to the kernel API, as well as rustified traits and functions to access the kernel API in a safe, capability-based way.

R-linux is triple-licensed under the MIT License, the Apache License Version 2.0, and the GNU Lesser General Public License Version 2.1+.

So far r-linux has been worked on by David Rheinsberg with a number of commits over the past month though no formal release yet. Those wishing to follow the development of r-linux can find it via bus1/r-linux on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
FBDEV Updates For Linux 6.0 Bring Fixes For The Atari Graphics Chipset Driver
Linux 6.0 Drops Support For Old NEC VR4100 MIPS CPUs Found In The IBM WorkPad & More
OpenRISC Enables PCI Support With Linux 6.0
Rust For Linux Kernel v9 Patches Trim Things Down Greatly For Easier Upstreaming
MGLRU & Maple Tree Miss Out On Linux 6.0 But Will Aim For Linux 6.1
Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Rust Code For The Linux Kernel Updated With More Features Implemented
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop
SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems