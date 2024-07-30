Google's AutoFDO & Propeller For The Linux Kernel Helps With Up To 5~10% Faster Performance

"This patch series is to integrate AutoFDO and Propeller support into the Linux kernel. AutoFDO is a profile-guided optimization technique that leverages hardware sampling to enhance binary performance. Unlike Instrumentation-based FDO (iFDO), AutoFDO offers a user-friendly and straightforward application process. While iFDO generally yields superior profile quality and performance, our findings reveal that AutoFDO achieves remarkable effectiveness, bringing performance close to iFDO for benchmark applications. Similar to AutoFDO, Propeller too utilizes hardware sampling to collect profiles and apply post-link optimizations to improve the benchmark’s performance over and above AutoFDO.



Our empirical data demonstrates significant performance improvements with AutoFDO and Propeller, up to 10% on microbenchmarks and up to 5% on large warehouse-scale benchmarks. This makes a strong case for their inclusion as supported features in the upstream kernel.

Experiments were conducted to compare the performance of AutoFDO-optimized kernel images (version 6.9.x) against default builds.. The evaluation encompassed both open source microbenchmarks and real-world production services from Google and Meta. The selected microbenchmarks included Neper, a network subsystem benchmark, and UnixBench which is a comprehensive suite for assessing various kernel operations.



For Neper, AutoFDO optimization resulted in a 6.1% increase in throughput and a 10.6% reduction in latency. Unixbench saw a 2.2% improvement in its index score under low system load and a 2.6% improvement under high system load."

