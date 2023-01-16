Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Aspeed ACRY Engine Driver On Deck For Linux 6.3 To Speed-Up ECDSA/RSA
Going on since 2019 has been AST2600 enablement work for the Linux kernel and over time lots of AST2600 material has been upstreamed for this BMC chip beginning to found in new server platforms. One element now only making its debut is the Aspeed ACRY driver "aspeed-acry" for the crypto engine on the SoC.
The ACRY engine allows for accelerating the throughput of ECDSA/RSA signatures and verifications and can support 256-bit to 4096-bit RSA encryption/decryption.
The new 800+ lines of code driver for the Aspeed ACRY is now queued in the "cryptodev" branch for the Linux kernel's cryptography subsystem ahead of the Linux 6.3 merge window opening in mid-February. Along with the driver patch is adding the ACRY node to the Aspeed G6 / AST2600 device tree file.