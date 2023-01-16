Aspeed ACRY Engine Driver On Deck For Linux 6.3 To Speed-Up ECDSA/RSA

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 January 2023 at 06:31 AM EST.
The Aspeed ACRY engine found with new AST2600 baseboard management controllers (BMCs) for accelerating ECDSA/RSA signature and verification tasks is set to see an upstream driver with the Linux 6.3 cycle.

Going on since 2019 has been AST2600 enablement work for the Linux kernel and over time lots of AST2600 material has been upstreamed for this BMC chip beginning to found in new server platforms. One element now only making its debut is the Aspeed ACRY driver "aspeed-acry" for the crypto engine on the SoC.


The ACRY engine allows for accelerating the throughput of ECDSA/RSA signatures and verifications and can support 256-bit to 4096-bit RSA encryption/decryption.

The new 800+ lines of code driver for the Aspeed ACRY is now queued in the "cryptodev" branch for the Linux kernel's cryptography subsystem ahead of the Linux 6.3 merge window opening in mid-February. Along with the driver patch is adding the ACRY node to the Aspeed G6 / AST2600 device tree file.
