Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust

When it comes to the Apple M1 and M2 support on Linux, one of the biggest obstacles to suitable daily use for end-users is the current lack of GPU acceleration. Reverse engineering has been happening for the Apple Silicon graphics processor, early experiments being carried out under macOS and Asahi's m1n1 environment, and the next step will be to start writing a Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver. To some surprise, the feasibility of writing this DRM kernel GPU driver in the Rust programming language is being explored.Prominent Asahi Linux contributor Asahi Lina expressed the possibility of writing their new kernel GPU driver for the Apple AGX within the Rust programming language.



Linux on the Apple M1/M2 is currently limited to LLVMpipe CPU-based graphics acceleration.

These GPUs run firmware and have fairly complex shared memory data structures that need to be managed by the host, so I've been leaning towards Rust for its safety, better metaprogramming, and general expressiveness. I have a prototype driver written in Python (running in userspace from a remote host, long story), and having a higher-level language has been very helpful in reverse engineering the GPU and prototyping different ideas for how the driver should work.



I realize it's the early days of Rust on Linux and this is an ambitious challenge, but I'm willing to learn and the driver will take some time to stabilize to the point of being upstreamable either way (in particular the UAPI), so writing it in Rust feels like less of a gamble at this point than it used to be, given that it sounds like Rust will be merged in the next few kernel cycles at the latest.