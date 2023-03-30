Arm Scalable Matrix Extension 2 "SME2" Support Lands In GNU Binutils

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 30 March 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM
Toward the end of last year Arm detailed Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME2) for adding more capabilities to Armv9-A around speedy matrix processing. Merged this morning is initial support for SME2 within Binutils as part of the GNU compiler toolchain for the GNU Assembler.

A number of patches were merged to the GNU Binutils repository for working on the toolchain support around SME2. Over on the kernel side, Linux 6.3 brings its initial SME2 and SME2.1 support. Scalable Matrix Extension 2 add a new 512-bit architectural register (ZT0) register and new architectural state over SME Version 1 that is already supported by the mainline kernel since Linux 5.19.

SME2


The +sme2 Gas option was added following by many patches with the rest of the SME2 bring-up in Binutils for the GNU Assembler (Gas). So far no SME2 support has been merged to the GNU Compiler Collection and with the GCC 13 release happening in mere weeks, the Scalable Matrix Extension 2 compiler support might not surface until GCC 14 next year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Lenovo Flex 5G / Qualcomm SC8180x Support Being Worked On For Mainline Linux
Linux 6.3 ARM64 Changes Land With SME 2 & SME 2.1 Support
Linux 6.3 Supports The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & Other New High-End Arm SoCs
Linux 6.3 Preparing Support For Arm's Scalable Matrix Extension 2 (SME2)
Arm Publishes Initial Confidential Compute Architecture "CCA" Code For Linux VMs
Arm Helping With AArch64 Rust Linux Kernel Enablement
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source
Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released With Restored UEFI Secure Boot Support