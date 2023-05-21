Linux Adding Leakshield Driver Support For Reporting Liquid Cooling System Leaks
There is pending patches for adding support for the LEAKSHIELD device to the Aquacomputer Linux device driver. German PC component manufacturer Aquacomputer has been enjoying support for their various products on Linux and the latest seeing support in this open-source driver is the Aquacomputer Leakshield for reporting any water cooling leaks and other performance metrics around your cooling setup.
The Aquacomputer Leakshield actively monitors the liquid/water cooling system for any leaks and is also capable of checking for leaks in the cooling loop even before being filled with liquid by generating a negative pressure with an integrated vacuum pump.
With the patches to the Aquacomputer Linux driver, this also gets the Leakshield's integrated temperature sensors exposed along with pressure (current / min / max / target) metrics, reservoir volume (total and filled), pump speed, and flow data all exposed to Linuxu sers.
Should the Aquacomputer Leakshield be of interest to you, the patches are currently on the mailing list while they will likely be queued up in time for the v6.5 kernel cycle.
