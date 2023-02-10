Another Attempt Made To Upstream An Apple Touch Bar Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 10 February 2023 at 06:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
APPLE
Apple introduced the Touch Bar to their MacBook Pro laptops a half-decade ago as a dynamic touchscreen to replace the function keys on the keyboard. While some MacBook Pro models have already dropped the Touch Bar for not catching on, some community developers in the open-source Linux community continue work on enabling the functionality for the upstream Linux kernel.

Two years ago an Apple Touch Bar driver was proposed for the Linux kernel but code issues were raised and no updated driver patches materialized. Two years later the t2linux.org crew that work to support Linux on Apple devices with the T2 security chip have taken to working on this Touch Bar driver as well as supporting the keyboard backlight for some Intel-based Macs currently not having the functionality working under Linux.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar keyboard.


New patches sent out this morning address the earlier code comments on the Touch Bar driver. Some improvements to this Touch Bar driver were also made to benefit T2 Macs. Plus the backlight support should be working for T2-based MacBooks with the Magic Keyboard. However, they are still working on a Linux driver for interfacing with Apple's T2 security chip. That T2 Linux driver is needed with the Touch Bar, internal keyboard, camera, trackpad, ambient light sensor, headphone controls, and other functionality are behind this security chip. The "apple-bce" driver provides work-in-progress support there or using USB device pass-through to a Linux VM guest on a Windows host with Apple Bootcamp drivers is another way to test out the functionality.

Those interested in this Apple Touch Bar driver work that ultimately wants to go upstream into the Linux kernel and the other activities around improving Linux support for Macs with the T2 security chip can see the new kernel patch series.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora Asahi Aims To Provide The Fedora Workstation Experience For Apple Silicon Systems
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support
Apple Launches The M2 Pro & M2 Max + New Mac Mini With M2 / M2 Pro
Basic OpenGL ES Compute Shader Support Begins Working For The Apple GPU Linux Driver
Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Heading To Linux 6.2
Asahi Linux Enables Early Apple GPU Driver Support - WIP OpenGL 2.1 + GLES 2.0
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support