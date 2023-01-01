Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Apple Launches The M2 Pro & M2 Max + New Mac Mini With M2 / M2 Pro
The Apple M2 Pro delivers up to a 12 core CPU and up to 19 core GPU and up to 32GB of unified memory. The M2 Max meanwhile extends things further with up to a 38 core GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory.
Those interested in the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs along with the new MacBook Pros can learn more on Apple.com. Availability begins next week.
Also exciting is Apple having announced a Mac Mini refresh up to the Apple M2 model, costing the usual $599 USD. Additionally, there is a new Mac Mini at $1299+ featuring the M2 Pro chip.
Given Asahi Linux is already running well on the Apple M2, it hopefully won't take too much work before getting the M2 Pro and M2 Max devices up and running with this Linux distribution. Granted, it will still take a while before all of the bits are upstreamed and areas like the Apple Silicon graphics remain very much an early work-in-progress and no support yet for items like the neural engine. In any event it will be fun to see how quickly Linux is up and running on these new Apple MacBook Pros and Mac Mini.