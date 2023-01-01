Apple Launches The M2 Pro & M2 Max + New Mac Mini With M2 / M2 Pro

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 17 January 2023 at 10:43 AM EST. 13 Comments
Apple today announced their M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs found in new Apple MacBook Pro devices and they have also updated their Mac Mini computers with the M2 and interestingly even offering a model with the M2 Pro SoC.

The Apple M2 Pro delivers up to a 12 core CPU and up to 19 core GPU and up to 32GB of unified memory. The M2 Max meanwhile extends things further with up to a 38 core GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory.

Those interested in the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs along with the new MacBook Pros can learn more on Apple.com. Availability begins next week.

Also exciting is Apple having announced a Mac Mini refresh up to the Apple M2 model, costing the usual $599 USD. Additionally, there is a new Mac Mini at $1299+ featuring the M2 Pro chip.


Given Asahi Linux is already running well on the Apple M2, it hopefully won't take too much work before getting the M2 Pro and M2 Max devices up and running with this Linux distribution. Granted, it will still take a while before all of the bits are upstreamed and areas like the Apple Silicon graphics remain very much an early work-in-progress and no support yet for items like the neural engine. In any event it will be fun to see how quickly Linux is up and running on these new Apple MacBook Pros and Mac Mini.
13 Comments
