Android 14 Open-Source Project Released
Google formally unveiled Android 14 today in New York City at its Made By Google event. With that, Google has also published the Android 14 Open-Source Project (AOSP).
The Android 14 sources were pushed today to the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) with Android 14 now released. Android 14 will begin rolling out to Pixel devices today and then later this year to more mobile devices.
Android 14 brings performance and efficiency enhancements, including freezing cached applications, optimizing broadcasts, faster app launching, and a reduced memory footprint. Android 14 also has support for scaling fonts up to 200%, per-app language preferences, regional preferences, Ultra HDR image format support, improved camera extensions, losssless USB audio support, various graphics driver enhancements, OpenJDK 17 support, and various privacy and security updates.
More details on the Android 14 AOSP release via the Android Developers blog.
