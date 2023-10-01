Android 14 Open-Source Project Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 October 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GOOGLE
Google formally unveiled Android 14 today in New York City at its Made By Google event. With that, Google has also published the Android 14 Open-Source Project (AOSP).

The Android 14 sources were pushed today to the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) with Android 14 now released. Android 14 will begin rolling out to Pixel devices today and then later this year to more mobile devices.

Android 14 logo


Android 14 brings performance and efficiency enhancements, including freezing cached applications, optimizing broadcasts, faster app launching, and a reduced memory footprint. Android 14 also has support for scaling fonts up to 200%, per-app language preferences, regional preferences, Ultra HDR image format support, improved camera extensions, losssless USB audio support, various graphics driver enhancements, OpenJDK 17 support, and various privacy and security updates.

More details on the Android 14 AOSP release via the Android Developers blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Google Preparing To Rollout Stable Chrome Releases Even Faster
Google Announces C3A Instances Coming, Powered By AmpereOne CPUs
Linux 6.6 To Support Rumble / Force Feedback On Google Stadia Controllers
Chrome 116 Released With Document Picture-In-Picture API
Go 2 For "Breaking With The Past" Will Never Come
Google May Reconsider JPEG-XL Image Support Within Chrome
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps