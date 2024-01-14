The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024

14 January 2024
There seems to be two classes of people when reminiscing over Adobe Flash: those that were fond of Flash-games of the time from many years ago and those that cringe over recalling Flash ads and other content requiring that prior proprietary Macromedia/Adobe tech. For those that have good memories from Adobe Flash, the Ruffle open-source project continues working to this day on an Adobe Flash Player emulator.

It's been over three years since Adobe officially pushed Flash Player to End-Of-Life, after years being on the decline. In the open-source world there's been various Flash efforts over the years like Gnash while the Ruffle project is the most significant one still tackling Flash Player emulation.

Ruffle project site


Ruffle developers have made progress on supporting various features, text improvements, sockets support, FLV video playback, initial AIR support, a basic desktop UI and more.

Those interested in the latest efforts around open-source Flash support as we enter 2024 can find more details on the Ruffle.rs project site.
