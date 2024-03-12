AdaptiveCpp 24.02 Released: "One Of The Best SYCL Compilers" For Performance
AdaptiveCpp 24.02 is out this week as the newest version of this SYCL compiler formerly known as hypSYCL and Open SYCL. AdaptiveCpp supports C++-based heterogeneous programming models targeting all major CPU and GPU vendors thanks to SYCL and C++ standard parallelism.
AdaptiveCpp 24.02 brings several compiler improvements and with that the developers write:
"AdaptiveCpp 24.02 introduces multiple compiler improvements, making it one of the best SYCL compilers - and in many cases the best - in the world when it comes to extracting performance from the hardware."
Benchmarks of AdaptiveCpp 24.02 show it much faster than AdaptiveCpp 23.10 and typically outperforming Intel's oneAPI SYCL stack.
AdaptiveCpp 24.02 no longer relies on target-specific options any longer and the release notes mention:
This means that a simple compiler invocation such as acpp -o test -O3 test.cpp will create a binary that can run on Intel, NVIDIA and AMD GPUs. AdaptiveCpp 24.02 is the world's only SYCL compiler that does not require specifying compilation targets to generate a binary that can run "everywhere".
There is also a new "host CPU" JIT back-end for better performance over the old OpenMP (OMP) compiler. AdaptiveCpp 24.02 also brings a persistent on-disk kernel cache, automatic runtime specialization of kernels, and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the AdaptiveCpp 24.02 release via GitHub.
