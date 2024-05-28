ASUS Linux Driver Adding Ability To Toggle CPU Cores, APU Memory Settings & dGPU TGP

The ASUS WMI platform driver for Linux that is predominantly used by ASUS laptops for enabling more functionality under Linux has a new patch series available that is enabling yet more features for the latest ASUS hardware on Linux.Luke Jones continues near single handedly improving the ASUS WMI x86 platform driver for in turn improving the ASUS laptop experience under Linux. Posted today were a set of nine patches making more improvements to the ASUS WMI driver code as well as tacking on some more features.With the new ASUS WMI driver patches, there is a new "panel_fhd" option exposed under sysfs for some ASUS laptops that allow setting between Ultra HD (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) modes for the laptop panel.There is also another feature wired up for dynamically toggling the E/P cores enabled for Intel-powered ASUS laptops. New "cores_enabled" and "cores_max" sysfs attributes are exposed for run-time toggling of efficiency/performance cores for Intel-powered ASUS laptops.

Also new is a "apu_mem" setting for controlling the APU's memory setting on various ASUS devices such as the ROG Ally gaming handheld. This allows adjusting the amount of device memory available to the APU.Lastly is a "dgpu_tgp" setting that is exposed for a few ASUS ROG laptops. This allows adjusting the total graphics power (TGP) of the discrete GPU on systems that allow for dynamically adjusting the GPU power limit.More details on these feature patches for the ASUS WMI Linux driver can be found via this patch series . Hopefully these new ASUS laptop/device features will be ready for the Linux v6.11 kernel later this summer.